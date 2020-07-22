2010 Lexus IS 250

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Push Button Start Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Knee Air Bag

