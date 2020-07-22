Menu
2010 Lexus IS 250

138,489 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2010 Lexus IS 250

2010 Lexus IS 250

2010 Lexus IS 250

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

138,489KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5578206
  • Stock #: 100890
  • VIN: JTHCF5C25A5042303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,489 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Lexus IS 250 AWD 4 Dr Auto Sedan Fully Loaded  Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated seats Bluetooth Certified      Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

