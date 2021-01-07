Menu
2010 Lexus RX 350

136,255 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2010 Lexus RX 350

2010 Lexus RX 350

STUNNING CONDITION / LOW KM'S /CLEAN CARFAX /LOCAL

2010 Lexus RX 350

STUNNING CONDITION / LOW KM'S /CLEAN CARFAX /LOCAL

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

136,255KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6510556
  • Stock #: PT0364
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA6AC072791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this gorgeous Lexus RX350 in Truffle Mica on Parchment Leather we have here. This beauty is a local Ontario SUV with No Accidents and has been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner. This one is loaded with all the right toys, Smart key, Navigation, Backup Camera, Power memory seats and so much more. If youre looking for a low km suv that know for its realiability, performance, styling and comfort then look no further than one of our RX350's. We are know to find some of the cleanest nicest previously loved RX350's in Ontario. This one like all our other RX350's comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as this wont last. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

TOURING PACKAGE
PREMIUM
NAVIGATION
BACKUP CAMERA
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

