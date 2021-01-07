2010 Lexus RX 350

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Look at this gorgeous Lexus RX350 in Truffle Mica on Parchment Leather we have here. This beauty is a local Ontario SUV with No Accidents and has been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner. This one is loaded with all the right toys, Smart key, Navigation, Backup Camera, Power memory seats and so much more. If youre looking for a low km suv that know for its realiability, performance, styling and comfort then look no further than one of our RX350's. We are know to find some of the cleanest nicest previously loved RX350's in Ontario. This one like all our other RX350's comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as this wont last.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9