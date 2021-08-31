Menu
2010 Lexus RX 450h

242,560 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2010 Lexus RX 450h

2010 Lexus RX 450h

ULTRA PREMIUM / HYBRID / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING

2010 Lexus RX 450h

ULTRA PREMIUM / HYBRID / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

242,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7780992
  • Stock #: SP0475
  • VIN: JTJBC1BAXA2003230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,560 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Look at this stunning Lexus RX450H that just arrived at our store. This beauty is an extremely clean, No accidents locally owned SUV in excellent shape. This one is the fully loaded Ultra Premium package with Heads Up Display, Dual DVD players along with all the standard luxuries one expects from a Lexus. If you need something with tons of space, comfort, reliability and stylish then look no further than this beauty. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this one wont last.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

ULTRA PREMIUM
DVD ENTERTAINMENT
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

