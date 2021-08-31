2010 Lexus RX 450h

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW !! Look at this stunning Lexus RX450H that just arrived at our store. This beauty is an extremely clean, No accidents locally owned SUV in excellent shape. This one is the fully loaded Ultra Premium package with Heads Up Display, Dual DVD players along with all the standard luxuries one expects from a Lexus. If you need something with tons of space, comfort, reliability and stylish then look no further than this beauty. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this one wont last.
