2010 Lexus RX 450h

230,384 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2010 Lexus RX 450h

2010 Lexus RX 450h

ULTRA PREMIUM / NO ACCIDENTS / IMMACULATE / HYBRID

2010 Lexus RX 450h

ULTRA PREMIUM / NO ACCIDENTS / IMMACULATE / HYBRID

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

230,384KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8745053
  • Stock #: PT0613
  • VIN: JTJBC1BAXA2017614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,384 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Check out this stunning RX450H Ultra Premium that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a locally owned, No Accidents SUV in immaculate shape. This one comes loaded with all the goodies you'd expect from a Lexus and more. If you're for a stylish suv, reliable and fuel efficient without the headaches of electric cars then make sure to checkout this RX before its too late. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

ULTRA PREMIUM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

