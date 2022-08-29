$14,998+ tax & licensing
2010 Lincoln MKX
AWD 2010 Lincoln MKX AWD RESERVE -No Accident - Certified And Fully Serviced
Location
94,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9053134
- Stock #: ABJ00992
- VIN: 2LMDJ8JC9ABJ00992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Lincoln MKX Reserve AWD
Super clean - Accident Free
Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof
Navigation System, Adaptive Suspension
Bluetooth, Remote Start, Parking Sensors
Heated/Cool Front Seats .Heated Rear Seats
Dual Climate . Proximity Key . Bluetooth . Luxury Package
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Accident Free
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
