2010 Lincoln MKX

94,700 KM

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Lincoln MKX

2010 Lincoln MKX

AWD 2010 Lincoln MKX AWD RESERVE -No Accident - Certified And Fully Serviced

2010 Lincoln MKX

AWD 2010 Lincoln MKX AWD RESERVE -No Accident - Certified And Fully Serviced

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

94,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9053134
  Stock #: ABJ00992
  VIN: 2LMDJ8JC9ABJ00992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ABJ00992
  • Mileage 94,700 KM

Vehicle Description

   2010 Lincoln MKX Reserve AWD

   Super clean - Accident Free 

Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof

    Navigation System, Adaptive Suspension

    Bluetooth,  Remote Start, Parking Sensors

    Heated/Cool Front Seats .Heated Rear Seats

    Dual Climate . Proximity Key . Bluetooth .   Luxury Package



     

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Accident Free
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

