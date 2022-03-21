Menu
2010 Mazda CX-7

167,464 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

GS 4 Dr Auto AWD SUV

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

167,464KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8910586
  • Stock #: 100791
  • VIN: JM3ER4W31A0334518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,464 KM

Vehicle Description

 2010 Mazda CX-7 SUV AWD 4 Dr Auto Alloy Wheels Certified
Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM


 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged

