$9,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
416-740-3737
2010 Mazda CX-7
2010 Mazda CX-7
GS 4 Dr Auto AWD SUV
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-740-3737
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
167,464KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8910586
- Stock #: 100791
- VIN: JM3ER4W31A0334518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,464 KM
Vehicle Description
Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9