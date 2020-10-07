Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

135,955 KM

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

135,955KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5945253
  • Stock #: 100928
  • VIN: JM1BL1HF7A1263810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,955 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mazda 3 GX 4 Dr Auto Hatchback Alloy Wheels Certified        Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4 PM

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

 266,382 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
 182,341 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
 98,434 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

