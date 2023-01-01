$8,987+ tax & licensing
$8,987
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GX Manual 6speed Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
86,497KM
Used
- Stock #: A1250601
- VIN: JM1BL1SF9A1250601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - Low Kms
Manual - 6Speed - GX
17" Alloy Wheels
Power Group
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8