2010 Mazda MAZDA3

86,497 KM

Details

$8,987

+ tax & licensing
$8,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Manual 6speed Certified and Serviced

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Manual 6speed Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$8,987

+ taxes & licensing

86,497KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9481788
  Stock #: A1250601
  VIN: JM1BL1SF9A1250601

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # A1250601
  • Mileage 86,497 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - Low Kms 

Manual - 6Speed - GX 

17" Alloy Wheels 
Power Group 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

