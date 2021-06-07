2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
LOW Mileage, ONLY 129,000 Kilometers, 3.5L V6 RWD, Automatic Transmission, 2Door Coupe, Fully Loaded With All the Mercedes Luxury Including Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, GPS Navigation, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, HID Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Continental Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6