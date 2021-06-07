Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

129,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 COUPE Loaded Certified ONLY 129,000Km

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 COUPE Loaded Certified ONLY 129,000Km

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7316462
  Stock #: 6592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW Mileage, ONLY 129,000 Kilometers, 3.5L V6 RWD, Automatic Transmission, 2Door Coupe, Fully Loaded With All the Mercedes Luxury Including Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, GPS Navigation, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, HID Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Continental Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

