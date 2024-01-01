Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>LOW KM !!!  NO ACCIDENTS.  Loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/heated seats, p/rear gate, cruise, fogs, keless.  Top mechanical cond. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2008 MB ML350, 4Matic, 226k $7800    ///    2011  MB R-Class 350 Bluetec, 251k $7990    ///     2010 Volvo XC90, 185k $8500     </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

167,950 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,950KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wdcgg8hb2af449091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,950 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

LOW KM !!!  NO ACCIDENTS.  Loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/heated seats, p/rear gate, cruise, fogs, keless.  Top mechanical cond. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2008 MB ML350, 4Matic, 226k $7800    ///    2011  MB R-Class 350 Bluetec, 251k $7990    ///     2010 Volvo XC90, 185k $8500     

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class