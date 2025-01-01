$8,800+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
4MATIC 4dr GLK 350
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,950 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
LOW KM !!! NO RUST. Loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, p/heated seats, cruise, fogs, keyless. Top mechanical cond. Runs like new. New tires, brakes, shocks, tie rod ends, $1600 service done. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2008 MB ML350 4Matic, 226k $6800 /// 2010 Volvo XC60 T6, 207k $6500
Over 20 SUVs in stock
