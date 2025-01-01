Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>LOW KM !!!   NO RUST. Loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, p/heated seats, cruise, fogs, keyless. Top mechanical cond. Runs like new. New tires, brakes, shocks, tie rod ends, $1600 service done. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2008 MB ML350 4Matic, 226k $6800    ///    2010 Volvo XC60 T6, 207k $6500   </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock</p>

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

167,950 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Watch This Vehicle
12884972

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1755752418
  2. 1755752419
  3. 1755752420
  4. 1755752420
  5. 1755752420
  6. 1755752420
  7. 1755752420
  8. 1755752421
  9. 1755752419
  10. 1755752419
  11. 1755752421
  12. 1755752419
  13. 1755752420
  14. 1755752420
  15. 1755752421
  16. 1755752420
  17. 1755752420
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,950KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wdcgg8hb2af449091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,950 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

LOW KM !!!   NO RUST. Loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, p/heated seats, cruise, fogs, keyless. Top mechanical cond. Runs like new. New tires, brakes, shocks, tie rod ends, $1600 service done. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2008 MB ML350 4Matic, 226k $6800    ///    2010 Volvo XC60 T6, 207k $6500   

Over 20 SUVs in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr Trailhawk for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr Trailhawk 187,269 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Renegade Sport Navi/Backup Cam/Apple Carplay for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Jeep Renegade Sport Navi/Backup Cam/Apple Carplay 178,650 KM $7,750 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 640I XDRIVE AWD GRAN COUPE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 BMW 6 Series 4DR SDN 640I XDRIVE AWD GRAN COUPE 148,555 KM $15,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class