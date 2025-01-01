Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>LOW KM !!!   NO RUST. Loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, p/heated seats, cruise, fogs, keyless. Top mechanical cond. Runs like new. New tires, brakes, shocks, tie rod ends, $1600 service done. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Nissan Murano SL Premium, 184k $9500</p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock</p>

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

167,950 KM

Details Description Features

$8,600

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Watch This Vehicle
13050680

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1759888532
  2. 1759888533
  3. 1759888533
  4. 1759888532
  5. 1759888532
  6. 1759888533
  7. 1759888533
  8. 1759888532
  9. 1759888531
  10. 1759888532
  11. 1759888532
  12. 1759888531
  13. 1759888533
  14. 1759888533
  15. 1759888698
  16. 1759888754
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,950KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wdcgg8hb2af449093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,950 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

LOW KM !!!   NO RUST. Loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, p/heated seats, cruise, fogs, keyless. Top mechanical cond. Runs like new. New tires, brakes, shocks, tie rod ends, $1600 service done. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Nissan Murano SL Premium, 184k $9500

Over 20 SUVs in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Pass. CERTIFIED for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Pass. CERTIFIED 187,203 KM $4,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM 184,603 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Armada 4WD 4dr Platinum Edition 8-passenger for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Nissan Armada 4WD 4dr Platinum Edition 8-passenger 226,556 KM $9,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,600

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class