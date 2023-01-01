Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

187,223 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 AMG Pkg

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 AMG Pkg

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

187,223KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9792256
  • Stock #: pdc016
  • VIN: wdcgg8hb2af492491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,223 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.9%   

Loaded, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/memory seats & steering wheel,  alloys, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. Drives like new. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2010 Nissan Murano SL, Leather/Backup Cam, 160k $8990    

Over 15 SUVs avail.   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
