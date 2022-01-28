$7,950+ tax & licensing
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Nissan Altima
2.5
Location
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
117,329KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8161603
- Stock #: SEFLO
- VIN: 1N4AL2AP2AC108743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRY
- Interior Colour GRY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,329 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
