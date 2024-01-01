Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS. Driven by a retired lady owner. Loaded, cold a/c, 6 MP3 in dash, cruise, all power, push start, keyless. Looks & drives great. $1400 safety service included. CERTIFIED. </p><p>Also avail. 2008 Toyota Rav4 Sport w/Leather/P-Moon 222k $7800     </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2010 Nissan Murano

217,672 KM

Details

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
217,672KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jn8az1mw7aw114967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,672 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS. Driven by a retired lady owner. Loaded, cold a/c, 6 MP3 in dash, cruise, all power, push start, keyless. Looks & drives great. $1400 safety service included. CERTIFIED. 

Also avail. 2008 Toyota Rav4 Sport w/Leather/P-Moon 222k $7800     

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
