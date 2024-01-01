Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS. Local trade in, retired female owner for 9 years. Runs great. New tires, exhaust, brakes ($1200 service). CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2010 Dodge Journey SXT, 7 pass. 187k $4800     </p><p>Over 20 SUVs avail. </p>

2010 Nissan Murano

217,620 KM

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR S

11971608

2010 Nissan Murano

AWD 4DR S

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ1MW7AW114968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,620 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS. Local trade in, retired female owner for 9 years. Runs great. New tires, exhaust, brakes ($1200 service). CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2010 Dodge Journey SXT, 7 pass. 187k $4800     

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

