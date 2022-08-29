Menu
2010 Porsche Cayenne

149,860 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
RARE COLOUR / STUNNING SHAPE / LOCAL SUV /

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9197503
  • Stock #: PT0675
  • VIN: WP1AB2AP7ALA50012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this stunning Macadamia brown Cayenne that just arrived at our store on trade from a new car store. This beauty is a local Ontario truck thats been well cared for and it shows inside and out.  Lots of service work done on time and preventative maintanence as well by the previous owners. If you're looking for a rare gem that drives awesome, has tons of power and road presence then check out this beauty. It comes certified for your convenience and at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player

