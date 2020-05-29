2010 Subaru Forester

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
Local trade in, loaded, cold a/c, all power. Runs excellent. PRICED AS IS. By OMVIC requirement we must state that vehicle may not be road worthy. $599 will include Certification.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1