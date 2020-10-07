Menu
2010 Subaru Impreza

109,351 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2010 Subaru Impreza

2010 Subaru Impreza

LOW KM'S / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL CAR / 5 SPD MANUAL

2010 Subaru Impreza

LOW KM'S / NO ACCIDENTS / LOCAL CAR / 5 SPD MANUAL

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

109,351KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6080016
  Stock #: PX0325
  VIN: JF1GH6C61AG807104

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 109,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this fun to drive Subaru Impreza we have here with low km's. This one is a locally owned and cared for car in great shape. It comes with all the must haves in any car for Canadian roads such as heated seats and sunroof and All Wheel Drive. It is a no accidents car thats been treated well its whole life and ready to give you years of enjoyable driving. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sun/Moonroof

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

