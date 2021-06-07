Menu
2010 Subaru Impreza

179,000 KM

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
2.5i w/Sport Pkg

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7202111
  • Stock #: pdc005
  • VIN: JF1GE6C63AH500410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE WINTER TIRES.  Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, alloys, keyless.

$1500 service just done.  New tires, pads/rotors, emergency shoes, ball joints, wheel bearings, rear struts, battery & more.

Nonsmoker, clean, runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2012 Impreza Limited, 5 spd, 200k $5600  

8 Subaru's in stock

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

