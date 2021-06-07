2010 Subaru Impreza

+ taxes & licensing
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FREE WINTER TIRES. Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, alloys, keyless.
$1500 service just done. New tires, pads/rotors, emergency shoes, ball joints, wheel bearings, rear struts, battery & more.
Nonsmoker, clean, runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2012 Impreza Limited, 5 spd, 200k $5600
8 Subaru's in stock
