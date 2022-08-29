$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Impreza
WRX Limited Leather-Sunroof-Certified
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
193,215KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9197734
- Stock #: AG504596
- VIN: JF1GE7G60AG504596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - Accident Free CarFax Verified
Leather - Sunroof - Heated Seats
New Brakes and Clutch
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
