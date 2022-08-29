Menu
2010 Subaru Impreza

193,215 KM

UR Ride

647-792-1225

WRX Limited Leather-Sunroof-Certified

WRX Limited Leather-Sunroof-Certified

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

  • VIN: JF1GE7G60AG504596

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - Accident Free CarFax Verified 

Leather - Sunroof - Heated Seats 

New Brakes and Clutch 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

