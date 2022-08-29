2010 Subaru Impreza ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 2 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9197734

9197734 Stock #: AG504596

AG504596 VIN: JF1GE7G60AG504596

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AG504596

Mileage 193,215 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.