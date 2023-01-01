$10,971+ tax & licensing
$10,971
+ taxes & licensing
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
416-822-9049
2010 Subaru Impreza
2.5i
Location
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,971
+ taxes & licensing
102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9836054
- VIN: JF1GH6A60AH820584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
