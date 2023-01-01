2010 Subaru Impreza ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,971 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9836054

9836054 VIN: JF1GH6A60AH820584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 102 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.