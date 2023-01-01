Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Subaru Impreza

102 KM

Details Description Features

$10,971

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,971

+ taxes & licensing

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

416-822-9049

Contact Seller
2010 Subaru Impreza

2010 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

Location

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

416-822-9049

  1. 1681505264
  2. 1681505264
  3. 1681505264
  4. 1681505264
  5. 1681505264
  6. 1681505264
  7. 1681505264
  8. 1681505264
  9. 1681505264
  10. 1681505264
  11. 1681505264
  12. 1681505264
  13. 1681505264
  14. 1681505264
  15. 1681505264
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,971

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9836054
  • VIN: JF1GH6A60AH820584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102 KM

Vehicle Description

well maintained vehicle, Low Km, Tinted Glass, just in time for summer. Check it out. Thank you.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

2010 Subaru Impreza ...
 102 KM
$10,971 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Prius Base
 280,805 KM
$10,798 + tax & lic
2016 Acura RDX elite...
 141,621 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-9049

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory