2010 Subaru Legacy

168,855 KM

2.5GT Limited Manual-Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

168,855KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138680
  • Stock #: A1213340
  • VIN: 4s3BMKL67A1213340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,855 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare GT Limited Manual
Loaded
Harmon Kardon Audio - Bluetooth - Nav
Power Heated Leather Seats
Sunroof
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards- 160 point inspection- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kmsUrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310- Member of the UCDA- CarFax Verified Member


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

