UR Ride
647-792-1225
2010 Subaru Legacy
2.5GT Limited Manual-Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
168,855KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10138680
- Stock #: A1213340
- VIN: 4s3BMKL67A1213340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,855 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded
Harmon Kardon Audio - Bluetooth - Nav
Power Heated Leather Seats
Sunroof
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards- 160 point inspection- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kmsUrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310- Member of the UCDA- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
