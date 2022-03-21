Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Suzuki SX4

240,232 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2010 Suzuki SX4

2010 Suzuki SX4

5dr HB Auto FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Suzuki SX4

5dr HB Auto FWD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

240,232KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8931178
  • Stock #: pdc030
  • VIN: js2ya5a16a6300568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,232 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade in, driven by retired woman for the last 10 years. Cold a/c, all power options, keyless entry. Zero rust, very clean interior, drives excellent. CERTIFIED.   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 148,075 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2009 BMW X6 AWD 4dr ...
 139,000 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2009 BMW X6 AWD 4dr ...
 122,778 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Inventory