2010 Suzuki SX4
Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
130,762KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9481776
- Stock #: A6300453
- VIN: JS2YA5A10A6300453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Gas Saver - Cheap and Cheerful
Well loved and Super Clean
Power Windows - Locks
A/C
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
