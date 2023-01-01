Menu
2010 Suzuki SX4

130,762 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Certified and Serviced

Certified and Serviced

Location

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

130,762KM
Used
  Stock #: A6300453
  VIN: JS2YA5A10A6300453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Gas Saver - Cheap and Cheerful 
Well loved and Super Clean 

Power Windows - Locks 
A/C 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

