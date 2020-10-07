Menu
2010 Toyota Highlander

98,434 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2010 Toyota Highlander

2010 Toyota Highlander

SE

2010 Toyota Highlander

SE

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

98,434KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5859765
  • Stock #: 100919
  • VIN: 5TDJK3EH8AS007114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 98,434 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Highlander SE V6 SUV 3.5L 7 Passenger 4WD  Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Backup Camra FOG Light  Certified                                       Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

