2010 Toyota Highlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Back-Up Camera Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof

