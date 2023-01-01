$16,998+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Highlander
Sport 4WD 7 Seats 2010 Toyota highlander Sport 4WD-No Accident-Certified
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
160,458KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9500920
- Stock #: AS023565
- VIN: 5TDEK3EH9AS023565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - Accident Free - CarFax Verified
Fully Serviced And Certified
Sunroof- Leather-Heated Seats
DVD Player
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Step Bumper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
