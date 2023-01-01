Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Highlander

160,458 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Highlander

2010 Toyota Highlander

Sport 4WD 7 Seats 2010 Toyota highlander Sport 4WD-No Accident-Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Highlander

Sport 4WD 7 Seats 2010 Toyota highlander Sport 4WD-No Accident-Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 9500920
  2. 9500920
  3. 9500920
  4. 9500920
  5. 9500920
  6. 9500920
  7. 9500920
  8. 9500920
  9. 9500920
  10. 9500920
  11. 9500920
  12. 9500920
  13. 9500920
  14. 9500920
  15. 9500920
  16. 9500920
  17. 9500920
  18. 9500920
  19. 9500920
  20. 9500920
  21. 9500920
  22. 9500920
Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

160,458KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9500920
  • Stock #: AS023565
  • VIN: 5TDEK3EH9AS023565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AS023565
  • Mileage 160,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - Accident Free - CarFax Verified 

Fully Serviced And Certified

Sunroof- Leather-Heated Seats

DVD Player

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Step Bumper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2010 Toyota Highland...
 160,458 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2015 Audi S3 Progres...
 170,210 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 86,497 KM
$8,987 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory