Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Matrix

125,590 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6131811
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE3AC392942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometres! Carproof Clean!!!!  4 cylinder automatic hatchback!! Front wheel drive. Four wheel disc brakes. Power steering, brake assist, cargo shade. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Malfara's Automotive

2010 Volkswagen City...
 145,911 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 183,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX
 224,009 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Call Dealer

416-255-XXXX

(click to show)

Office :416-255-5200

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 416-930-1254
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory