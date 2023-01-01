$10,798+ tax & licensing
$10,798
+ taxes & licensing
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
416-822-9049
2010 Toyota Prius
Base
Location
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,798
+ taxes & licensing
280,805KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9815548
- VIN: JTDKN3DUOA5041967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 280,805 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carproof, Engine/Transmission/HYbrid in excellent Shape. Excellent fuel efficient vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Packages
BASE
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1