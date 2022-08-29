Menu
2010 Toyota RAV4

99,433 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2010 Toyota RAV4

2010 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4 Dr Auto V6 Sports

2010 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4 Dr Auto V6 Sports

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

99,433KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9283165
  • Stock #: 100947
  • VIN: JTMRK4DV3A5093955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,433 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota RAV4 Sports 4WD 4 Dr Auto V6 SUV Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Low KM Certified

                Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

