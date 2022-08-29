$14,990+ tax & licensing
416-740-3737
2010 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4 Dr Auto V6 Sports
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,990
- Listing ID: 9283165
- Stock #: 100947
- VIN: JTMRK4DV3A5093955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,433 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Toyota RAV4 Sports 4WD 4 Dr Auto V6 SUV Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Low KM Certified
2010 Toyota RAV4 Sports 4WD 4 Dr Auto V6 SUV Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Low KM Certified

Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM
Vehicle Features
