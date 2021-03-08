Menu
2010 Volkswagen Passat

146,000 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2010 Volkswagen Passat

2010 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

2010 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6673295
  • Stock #: pdc003
  • VIN: wvwhl9an3ae504698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 

LOW KM !!!  Top of the line, every fact. option. Amazing Sound sistem, amazing leather trim, memry/heated seats in perfect cond. Top mechanical shape, super smoot/fast ride. CERTIFIED. 

Also avail. 2011 BMW 328i Exec. Pkg. 136k $8990 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

