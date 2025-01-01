$6,500+ taxes & licensing
2010 Volvo XC60
AWD 5dr 3.0L T6
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,640 KM
Vehicle Description
MUST SEE & DRIVE !!!
Loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Blind Spot assist, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, 2-tone leather interior, heated/power seats, cruise, fogs, 2 key/fobs & more. Looks & drives like new. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2008 MB ML350 4Matic, w/Navi/Backup Cam, 225k $6800 /// 2010 MB GLK350, 4Matic, only 167k $8800
Vehicle Features
