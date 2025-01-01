Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>MUST SEE & DRIVE !!!   </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Blind Spot assist, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, 2-tone leather interior, heated/power seats, cruise, fogs, 2 key/fobs & more. Looks & drives like new. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2008 MB ML350 4Matic, w/Navi/Backup Cam, 225k $6800    ///    2010 MB GLK350, 4Matic, only 167k $8800     </p>

2010 Volvo XC60

207,640 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Volvo XC60

AWD 5dr 3.0L T6

Watch This Vehicle
12862778

2010 Volvo XC60

AWD 5dr 3.0L T6

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1755185205484
  2. 1755185206045
  3. 1755185206527
  4. 1755185206989
  5. 1755185207456
  6. 1755185207966
  7. 1755185208400
  8. 1755185208885
  9. 1755185209377
  10. 1755185209844
  11. 1755185210308
  12. 1755185210729
  13. 1755185211304
  14. 1755185211756
  15. 1755185212273
  16. 1755185212734
  17. 1755185213228
  18. 1755185213693
  19. 1755185214144
  20. 1755185214581
  21. 1755185215062
  22. 1755185215553
  23. 1755185216038
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,640KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4992DZXA2024407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,640 KM

Vehicle Description

MUST SEE & DRIVE !!!   

Loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Blind Spot assist, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, 2-tone leather interior, heated/power seats, cruise, fogs, 2 key/fobs & more. Looks & drives like new. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2008 MB ML350 4Matic, w/Navi/Backup Cam, 225k $6800    ///    2010 MB GLK350, 4Matic, only 167k $8800     

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2010 Volvo XC60 AWD 5dr 3.0L T6 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2010 Volvo XC60 AWD 5dr 3.0L T6 207,640 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Cadillac SRX AWD 4dr Luxury w/Dual DVD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Cadillac SRX AWD 4dr Luxury w/Dual DVD 206,150 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 163,546 KM $8,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2010 Volvo XC60