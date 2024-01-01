Menu
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS.  

Loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, BSAsist, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated/power/memory seats, rear air/heat, cruise keyless.  NO RUST. Runs excellent. Price includes $1500 safety service. FREE WINTER TIRES. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2012 Chevi Traverse LT AWD, 7 pass. 166k $6990   

Over 20 SUVs in stock

2010 Volvo XC90

185,680 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2010 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr I6 Luxury

2010 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr I6 Luxury

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,680KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4982CZ9A1548952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 185,680 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%   

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS.  

Loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, BSAsist, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated/power/memory seats, rear air/heat, cruise keyless.  NO RUST. Runs excellent. Price includes $1500 safety service. FREE WINTER TIRES. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2012 Chevi Traverse LT AWD, 7 pass. 166k $6990   

Over 20 SUVs in stock

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Sun/Moonroof

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2010 Volvo XC90