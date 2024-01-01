$8,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Volvo XC90
AWD 5dr I6 Luxury
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 185,680 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS.
Loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, BSAsist, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated/power/memory seats, rear air/heat, cruise keyless. NO RUST. Runs excellent. Price includes $1500 safety service. FREE WINTER TIRES. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2012 Chevi Traverse LT AWD, 7 pass. 166k $6990
Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
