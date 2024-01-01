Menu
<p>7 passenger Acura MDX!! Certified with a warranty! 4 wheel drive, power windows, sunroof! Heated rear seats! Leather! Steering wheel controls.</p>

2011 Acura MDX

173,535 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura MDX

2011 Acura MDX

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,535KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H28BH002662

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,535 KM

Vehicle Description

7 passenger Acura MDX!! Certified with a warranty! 4 wheel drive, power windows, sunroof! Heated rear seats! Leather! Steering wheel controls.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty Included

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2011 Acura MDX