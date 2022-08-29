Menu
2011 Acura RDX

254,128 KM

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 Acura RDX

2011 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

2011 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

254,128KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9070978
  Stock #: pdc037
  VIN: 5j8tb1h5xba801076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 254,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Navi, Backup Cam, cold a/c, Sat. radio, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, P-Moon, memory/heated seats & more. Dealer maintained, with all service records. NO ACCIDENTS, Runs excellent. $1000 service just done. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2012 VW Tiguan 2.0TSI, 6 spd, 235k $6990  

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

