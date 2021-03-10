Menu
2011 Audi A4

171,000 KM

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2.0T Premium4dr Sdn Auto quattro

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6719303
  • Stock #: pdc100
  • VIN: wauffcfl3bno15168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%

S-Line. MUST SEE/DRIVE !!!  

Fully loaded, 19 inch wheels, suede heated/power seats, P-Moon, Bluetooth & more. No accidents, nonsmoker, just rebuilt engine $3800, brand new tires, pads/rotors. Looks & drives amazing. CERTIFIED. 

Also avail. 2010 VW Passat CC Highline, 146k $7990   ///   2011 BMW 328i xDrive ExecutivePkg w/Navi 136k $8990

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

