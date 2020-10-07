2011 Audi Q5

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Look at this gorgeous Audi Q5 2.T Quattro we have here. This beauty is a clean Canadian car from Alberta originally which means no rust. It looks and drives like a new car and it shows the care and love it has been treated with since new. Stand out from the crowd in this Ruby red thats sure to grab attention when you pull up. This one comes with a clean carfax history and is ready for its new home. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
