2011 Audi Q7

Check out this stunning Audi Q7 3.0T in immaculate condition. This one is a locally owned SUV thats been cared for well by the previous owner. Looks and drives excellent. Loaded with all the toys, Navigation, backup camera, push button start, blind spot notification and more. This is the one you've waited for so dont wait any longer as our Q7's move quick. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain Warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment.





Come see us at our new location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)