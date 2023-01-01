Menu
2011 Audi Q7

167,185 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2011 Audi Q7

2011 Audi Q7

3.0T / NO ACCIDENTS / 7 PASS / LOCAL SUV /STUNNING

2011 Audi Q7

3.0T / NO ACCIDENTS / 7 PASS / LOCAL SUV /STUNNING

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

167,185KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9460765
  • Stock #: PT0717
  • VIN: WA1DGCFE0BD007716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 167,185 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! Check out this absolutely gorgeous Q7 3.0T that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local No Accidents thats been well cared for and it shows. Thsi Q7 comes loaded with all the right packages and features, including the stylish S-Line appearance packge, 7 Passenger, Panoramic sunroof and so much more. If you're in the market for a 7 Passenger and dont want the typical minivan then have a look at this one. The most stylish, luxurious, spacious and easy to drive SUV that money can buy. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. 
Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

