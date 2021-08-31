Menu
2011 BMW 1 Series

154,881 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2011 BMW 1 Series

2011 BMW 1 Series

128 / 6 SPD / SPORT PACKAGE /STUNNING /FUN 2 DRIVE

2011 BMW 1 Series

128 / 6 SPD / SPORT PACKAGE /STUNNING /FUN 2 DRIVE

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

154,881KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7869828
  • VIN: WBAUP7C57BVK77986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 154,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 128i that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario car in great shape and super fun to drive. If you're looking for an exciting manual car that handles well, looks great and feels like a little go cart then this is the car for you. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000 km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

SPORT
M SPORT
MANUAL
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

