2011 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Coupe Certified and Serviced
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
137,230KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10234748
- Stock #: BE442862
- VIN: WBAKF3C50BE442862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 137,230 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax - Service History
19" Sport Alloys
Premium Package
- Xenon Headlights
- Power Heated Seats
- Harmon Kardon Audio
- Auto Dimming Mirrors
- Climate Control
- Bluetooth
- Multi Function Steering Wheel
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
