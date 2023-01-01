Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 3 Series

137,230 KM

Details Description

$13,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Coupe Certified and Serviced

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Coupe Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 10234748
  2. 10234748
  3. 10234748
  4. 10234748
  5. 10234748
  6. 10234748
  7. 10234748
  8. 10234748
  9. 10234748
  10. 10234748
  11. 10234748
  12. 10234748
Contact Seller

$13,987

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,230KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10234748
  • Stock #: BE442862
  • VIN: WBAKF3C50BE442862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BE442862
  • Mileage 137,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Package - Premium Package - All Wheel Drive
Clean Carfax - Service History
19" Sport Alloys
Premium Package
- Xenon Headlights
- Power Heated Seats
- Harmon Kardon Audio
- Auto Dimming Mirrors
- Climate Control
- Bluetooth
- Multi Function Steering Wheel

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 137,230 KM
$13,987 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 169,860 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna S...
 218,452 KM
$15,987 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory