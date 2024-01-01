Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS !!!   Cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated/p</p><p>/memory seats, heated steering, cruise, fogs, keyless entry. Looks & drives excellent. CERTIFIED.   </p>

2011 BMW 3 Series

110,074 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Classic Ed South Africa

2011 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD Classic Ed South Africa

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

110,074KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN wbapk7g57bnn70437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc013
  • Mileage 110,074 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

LOW KM, NO ACCIDENTS !!!   Cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated/p

/memory seats, heated steering, cruise, fogs, keyless entry. Looks & drives excellent. CERTIFIED.   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 BMW 3 Series