2011 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Sensors, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, memory/heated, p/seats, heated steering & more. Looks & runs like new. Serviced & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2011 Audi A4 Quattro S-Line, 171k $8500
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1