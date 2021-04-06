Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Executive Edition South Africa w/Navi

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Executive Edition South Africa w/Navi

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6853282
  • Stock #: pdc045
  • VIN: wbapk7g55bnn77435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM  5.9%  

LOW, LOW  KM !!!  Fully  loaded, every fact. option, Navi, Backup sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, P-moon, heated/memory, p/seats, heated steering wheel. No accidents, nonsmoker, clean inside/out. $800 service just done.  REDUCED & FIRM PRICE !!!  CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 VW Passat HIGHLINE, 5 spd. 128k  $9600

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
HD Radio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

