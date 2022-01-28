$7,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2011 BMW 3 Series
2011 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Executive Edition Navi/2 sets rims/tir
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
199,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8244129
- Stock #: pdc022
- VIN: WBAPK7C53BA974512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,001 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, Navi Backup sensors, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering/seats, keyless. Looks & runs amazing. 2 sets of rims/tires. CERTIFIED. 3 year/36000km p/train warr. avail. for $ 299.
Also avail. 2012 Infinity G37x Sport, 244k $7990
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1