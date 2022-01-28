Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

199,001 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Executive Edition Navi/2 sets rims/tir

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Executive Edition Navi/2 sets rims/tir

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

199,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8244129
  • Stock #: pdc022
  • VIN: WBAPK7C53BA974512

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,001 KM

NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, Navi Backup sensors, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering/seats,  keyless. Looks & runs amazing. 2 sets of rims/tires. CERTIFIED. 3 year/36000km p/train warr. avail. for $ 299.  

Also avail. 2012 Infinity G37x Sport, 244k $7990  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
