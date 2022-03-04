Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

79,246 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Executive Edition

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Executive Edition

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,246KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8487075
  VIN: WBAPK7G5XBNN86292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,246 KM

Vehicle Description

***CERTIFIED*** CARPROOF  Clean!! Low kilometres! Excellent condition. Leather seats, front wheel drive, steering wheel controls,Bluetooth, heated seats,premium sound system, push button start. 6 cylinder bmw with excellent gas mileage. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

