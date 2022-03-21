Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

84,198 KM

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Classic Edition

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Classic Edition

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

84,198KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8677979
  • Stock #: pdc034
  • VIN: wbapk7c51bf082357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,198 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

LOW, LOW KM !!!   Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering, memory h/seats, cruise, keyless, fog lights. 2 local owners. Clean, inside/out. Runs like new. CERTIFIED. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
