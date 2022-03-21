$11,800+ tax & licensing
$11,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2011 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Classic Edition
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
84,198KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8677979
- Stock #: pdc034
- VIN: wbapk7c51bf082357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,198 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW, LOW KM !!! Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated steering, memory h/seats, cruise, keyless, fog lights. 2 local owners. Clean, inside/out. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
