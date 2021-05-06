Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 323i

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Mega Auto Sales

416-471-9787

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 323i

2011 BMW 323i

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 323i

Location

Mega Auto Sales

20 Belvia Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3R3

416-471-9787

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7091146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Very clean BMW 323i inside and out. Well-maintained vehicle with low km's. Just needs engine cover, can take as is or I can get that fixed for $400.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mega Auto Sales

2015 Nissan Sentra SL
 120,000 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 323i
 130,000 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic
 200,000 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Email Mega Auto Sales

Mega Auto Sales

Mega Auto Sales

20 Belvia Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3R3

Call Dealer

416-471-XXXX

(click to show)

416-471-9787

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory