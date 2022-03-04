Menu
2011 BMW X3

140,971 KM

Details Description Features

$15,987

+ tax & licensing
$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2011 BMW X3

2011 BMW X3

35i Executive Executive/Technology/HUD - Certified

2011 BMW X3

35i Executive Executive/Technology/HUD - Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

140,971KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8513048
  Stock #: BL733707
  VIN: 5UXWX7C54BL733707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BL733707
  • Mileage 140,971 KM

Vehicle Description

X3 35 xDrive - Premium - Executive - Technology - X-Line

Dual-zone automatic climate control, power door locks, windows and heated mirrors, cruise control, heated steering wheel, eight-way power front seats with driver memory, tilt and telescopic steering, AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with 12 speakers and USB/auxiliary audio inputs, Bluetooth, iDrive.

Premium package - power trunk, comfort access, Leather
X-Line package - panorama sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors and park distance control
Executive package - universal remote control, rear-view camera, lumbar support, light package, Sirius satellite radio, Hi-Fi sound system.
Technology package - Navigation, 360 degree camera, Heads up display 

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards - 160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family - OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 - Member of the UCDA - CarFax Verified Member 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

