<p>LOW KM !!!   ONE OWNER.  FREE brand new winter tires, or 3 year warranty !!!   </p><p>Fully loaded, every fact. option, cold a/c, 360 Cam, Satellite Sirius, Navi, Pano-roof, memory p/heated seats, p/gate & all. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.     </p><p>Also avail. 2010 Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4 Matic, 167k $9990        </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2011 BMW X5

157,777 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35i

2011 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35i

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,777KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXZV4C53BL416605

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,777 KM

LOW KM !!!   ONE OWNER.  FREE brand new winter tires, or 3 year warranty !!!   

Fully loaded, every fact. option, cold a/c, 360 Cam, Satellite Sirius, Navi, Pano-roof, memory p/heated seats, p/gate & all. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.     

Also avail. 2010 Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4 Matic, 167k $9990        

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

